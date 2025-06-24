Adani Group logs 7% FY25 growth, sets $20 bn capex target for 5 years

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Tuesday announced robust financials across verticals during the group’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) for FY25. The ports-to-power conglomerate reported a 7 per cent rise in consolidated revenues to ₹2,71,664 crore ₹89,806 crore, with a healthy net debt-to-Ebitda ratio of 2.6x, the chairman announced at the AGM.

“Even in a year of turbulence, we saw record-breaking revenue, unprecedented growth, and historic profitability,” said Adani, addressing shareholders. “Across all our sectors, we did more than just scale. We created impact, inspired change, and, most importantly, deepened our national commitment.”

Powering growth across sectors

Adani Power crossed the milestone of generating over 100 billion units of electricity — a feat unmatched by any private sector company in India. The company is on track to achieve 31 GW of capacity by 2030.

Adani Green Energy, meanwhile, is building the world’s largest renewable energy park in Khavda, Gujarat, visible even from space. “From Khavda to the world, our target of 50 GW by 2030 is proof that scale and sustainability can coexist,” Adani said. By combining thermal, renewable, and pumped hydro capacities, Adani Green aims for 100 GW by the end of the decade. ALSO READ | No one from Adani Group charged under US FCPA, says Gautam Adani at AGM Adani Energy Solutions has secured ₹44,000 crore worth of transmission orders, while Adani New Industries is expanding solar module production to establish a 10 GW integrated facility by next year. Adani Ports handled a record 450 million metric tonnes (MMT) of cargo in FY25, with Adani calling it “the beating heart of India’s trade.”

Push for cement, greenfield airport Adani Airports served a record 94 million passengers in FY25 and conducted a successful test flight at the upcoming Navi Mumbai Airport, expected to open later this year. Once fully operational, the airport will handle 90 million passengers annually, boosting Adani’s share in India’s airport traffic to 35 per cent. In defence, Adani’s drones were deployed in Operation Sindoor , while its anti-drone systems helped protect citizens and security forces. Adani Total Gas expanded its reach to one million PNG customers and installed 3,400 EV charging stations across 22 states. Mumbai’s Dharavi transformation Calling it the group’s most transformative venture, Adani spoke at length about the Dharavi Redevelopment Project, aimed at revamping Asia’s largest slum. “Over one million people will move from narrow lanes to a township that features spacious layouts, dual toilets, open spaces, schools, hospitals, transit hubs, and parks,” he said.

The project is part of the group’s broader social mission. “Exactly three years ago, on my 60th birthday, my family pledged ₹60,000 crore to redefine healthcare, education, and skill development in India,” he said. This includes setting up Adani Healthcare Temples — 1,000-bed world-class medical campuses in Ahmedabad and Mumbai, in partnership with Mayo Clinic. The group is also building a ₹2,000 crore world-class skill university in Mundra, in collaboration with global partners like ITE Education Services Singapore and Indo German Chamber of Commerce. Standing strong amid scrutiny Gautam Adani also addressed the controversies surrounding Adani Green Energy, noting that despite investigations by the US Department of Justice and SEC, “no one from the Adani Group has been charged with violating the FCPA or conspiring to obstruct justice.”

ALSO READ | Adani's Mumbai Airport secures $750 mn deal with Apollo-led investor group “We live in a world where negativity often echoes louder than the truth,” he said. “But our governance is of global standards, and our compliance frameworks are non-negotiable.” He reiterated the group’s resilience: “True leadership is not built in sunshine. It is constructed in the fire of crisis.” India at the centre of global change Reflecting on the broader geopolitical and economic landscape, Adani said, “Over 60 nations went to polls. Borders were redrawn, alliances tested, economies shaken. Yet India stood apart, growing faster than any major nation.”

He further credited the Indian government at both central and state levels for laying the foundation for what he called “a truly historic transformation.” Adani’s next five year plan Charting the road ahead, Adani revealed a bold capital expenditure plan of $15–20 billion annually over the next five years. “These are not just investments in our group, but investments in the possibilities for doing our part to build India’s infrastructure,” he said. Closing his address with a personal note, Adani recalled his mother’s words: “History does not remember sailors who sailed in still waters – it remembers those who fought the wildest storms and yet returned home.”