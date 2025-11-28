Adani group pegs market borrowings at ₹90,000 cr in FY27: Jugeshinder Singh

The Adani group plans to raise debt worth ₹90,000 crore from the market in 2026-27 (FY27) to finance capital expenditure (capex) of over ₹1.5 trillion in sectors such as power and logistics, according to the group’s Chief Finance Officer Jugeshinder Singh.

The remaining part of funding will come from equity and retained earnings of group entities. The group has raised about ₹80,000 crore so far in FY26, Singh said during a press interaction on the sidelines of Trust group's India Debt Capital Market Summit here on Friday.

The investment will be predominantly in power and logistics, including the airports sector. The group will be making ₹1.5 trillion worth of investments annually till 2030, he added.

While the average duration of paper (security) is eight years, it would be looking to issue bonds with long duration for which market-making is required. Over the period, the share of domestic market raising would be brought on a par with the scale of overseas fundraising. To a query on whether the Adani group has interest in Sahara group properties, Singh replied in the affirmative. He said the Adani group is interested in the assets of the Sahara group as many of them are near airports. The Adani group would look for clear legal pathways for acquiring such assets.

On November 17, 2025, the Supreme Court deferred by six weeks hearing on Sahara’s plea seeking its nod to sell properties to the Adani group as it asked the Centre to also file its response to the note submitted by amicus curiae on the issue. Referring to the data centre business, Singh indicated that the group’s investment in the space would be $5 billion. Adani Enterprises Ltd (through its joint venture company AdaniConneX) and Google have announced a landmark partnership to develop India’s largest artificial intelligence (AI) data centre campus and new green energy infrastructure in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.