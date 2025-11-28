Home / Companies / News / Shapoorji Pallonji Finance targets FY27 bond issue, eyes rating upgrade

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance targets FY27 bond issue, eyes rating upgrade

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance plans to tap the bond market in early FY27 but says high borrowing costs make a rating upgrade essential

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate
premium
The planned fundraising comes against the backdrop of one of the largest and longest debt-refinancing programmes undertaken by an Indian conglomerate.
Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 28 2025 | 7:42 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance (SP Finance) plans to raise funds via debt in the first week of the next financial year and would look for a rating upgrade before the fund-raise, a senior company official told Business Standard. The size and tenure of the proposed bond issue are yet to be finalised.
 
Why is SP Finance prioritising a rating upgrade before the bond issue?
 
With prevailing market conditions implying a borrowing cost of nearly 18 per cent, the executive said the company “cannot afford” to raise money at current levels and is therefore prioritising a credit rating upgrade to lower its cost of funds. The long-term objective is to secure a sub-10 per cent coupon, a target the senior executive admitted remains some distance away given the group’s existing debt structure and the high-yield nature of its recent issuances.
 
SP Finance’s long-term debt instruments and bank facilities were downgraded to ‘Crisil BBB+ / Stable’ in 2024, from their earlier ‘A– / Stable’ rating. 
 
What is the backdrop to SP Group’s refinancing needs?
 
The planned fundraising comes against the backdrop of one of the largest and longest debt-refinancing programmes undertaken by an Indian conglomerate. The SP Group’s liabilities had risen sharply by 2020 due to working-capital pressures, project delays and pandemic-related disruptions. Its flagship, Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd (SPCPL), entered a one-time restructuring and exited the recast in 2022 after repaying Rs 12,450 crore, supported by promoter equity infusions and asset sales, including divestments in renewable energy and consumer services. By the end of FY22, SPCPL had reduced external debt by roughly Rs 13,500 crore, with further deleveraging targeted in subsequent years.
 
How has the group managed refinancing so far?
 
Despite these efforts, refinancing needs have remained substantial. In 2021, promoter entity Sterling Investments raised $2.6 billion through high-cost debentures backed by its stake in Tata Sons. In 2023, group company Goswami Infratech mobilised about Rs 14,300 crore via zero-coupon bonds at an effective yield of roughly 18.75 per cent, again secured against Tata Sons shares and infrastructure assets.
 
What financing steps has the group taken recently?
 
As traditional bank funding became tighter and several maturities approached, the group turned to global private-credit investors. In 2025, it completed a $3.34 billion three-year NCD issuance at a yield of 19.75 per cent, one of the largest private-credit financings by an Indian corporate. The group is now preparing for another refinancing exercise of about Rs 22,000 crore in early 2026 to retire some of its costliest obligations.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PNGRB revises GAIL's integrated pipeline tariff to ₹65.69 per mmBtu

Cipla launches India's first integrated lung diagnostics, wellness centre

Apollo Pharmacy to add two stores a day for next five years

Mother Dairy MD Manish Bandlish resigns as tenure ends November 30

Amazon, Flipkart target India's banks with new loan offerings for small biz

Topics :Finance NewsCompany NewsIndustry News

First Published: Nov 28 2025 | 7:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story