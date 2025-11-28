Shapoorji Pallonji Finance targets FY27 bond issue, eyes rating upgrade

Shapoorji Pallonji Finance (SP Finance) plans to raise funds via debt in the first week of the next financial year and would look for a rating upgrade before the fund-raise, a senior company official told Business Standard. The size and tenure of the proposed bond issue are yet to be finalised.

Why is SP Finance prioritising a rating upgrade before the bond issue?

With prevailing market conditions implying a borrowing cost of nearly 18 per cent, the executive said the company “cannot afford” to raise money at current levels and is therefore prioritising a credit rating upgrade to lower its cost of funds. The long-term objective is to secure a sub-10 per cent coupon, a target the senior executive admitted remains some distance away given the group’s existing debt structure and the high-yield nature of its recent issuances.

ALSO READ: India set for over 7% GDP growth in FY26, to cross $4 trn mark: CEA SP Finance’s long-term debt instruments and bank facilities were downgraded to ‘Crisil BBB+ / Stable’ in 2024, from their earlier ‘A– / Stable’ rating. What is the backdrop to SP Group’s refinancing needs? The planned fundraising comes against the backdrop of one of the largest and longest debt-refinancing programmes undertaken by an Indian conglomerate. The SP Group’s liabilities had risen sharply by 2020 due to working-capital pressures, project delays and pandemic-related disruptions. Its flagship, Shapoorji Pallonji & Company Pvt Ltd (SPCPL), entered a one-time restructuring and exited the recast in 2022 after repaying Rs 12,450 crore, supported by promoter equity infusions and asset sales, including divestments in renewable energy and consumer services. By the end of FY22, SPCPL had reduced external debt by roughly Rs 13,500 crore, with further deleveraging targeted in subsequent years.