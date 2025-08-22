Sudarshan Venu on TVS Motor driver's seat from Monday; bets big globally

At a glance, the tagline at TVS Motor’s 33rd annual general meeting (AGM) on Friday appears like just another marketing flourish. But tucked beneath the electric vehicle (EV) success story of becoming the largest-selling EV player in April this year and beyond, the AGM theme had a bigger story in the fine print, a leadership transition.

On Friday, the current chairman Ralf Speth stepped down, paving the way for the TVS family’s new-generation leader Sudarshan Venu to take charge as the new Chairman and Managing Director from Monday (August 25).

Venu was instrumental in transforming the company into the largest two-wheeler EV player within a span of just five years since the launch of TVS iQube in January 2020, taking the total sales to 600,000 units. Not just that, he is also credited with creating a new-look global brand identity through the acquisition of iconic British brand Norton Motorcycles in 2020. He made his Norton-driven global ambitions clear at the virtual AGM, and also hinted at further diversification of the supply chain, responding to a question on new ABS (braking systems) norms starting from January 2026.

Venu told shareholders that Norton will be unveiling some of its planned six new vehicles at EICMA 2025 in Milan on November 4. EICMA stands for Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori, which translates to International Motorcycle and Accessories Exhibition. “Norton is coming for launch by the end of this year and early next year with six new vehicles. This will lead to the resurgence of Norton. With this, the revenues and the financial performance will definitely improve,” he added. Eyeing Norton’s India debut, the company on Friday incorporated Norton’s India arm. “TVS has come a long way. Less than a decade ago, we were a formidable domestic manufacturer. Today, we are a bonafide global mobility powerhouse, positioned at the forefront of innovation,” Speth said. The company’s two-wheeler exports grew significantly by 22.8 per cent in FY25, reaching 1.09 million units, led by Africa and Latin America’s strong performance.

The Indian scooter industry witnessed a record 6.9 million scooter sales in FY25, up 17 per cent compared to the previous year. Venu told shareholders that his company is moving in line with market trends through products like Ntorq and Jupiter. “The scooter category has grown faster than other categories in the last two years. We do think that the share of scooters, both in ICE and electric, will continue to grow. We are continuously launching our products in this regard and keeping them fresh,” he added. The TVS family scion will be one of the youngest to take charge as the top executive of an Indian automobile major at the age of 36. He will be joining the elite league of industry chiefs like Rahul Bajaj, who took charge as the Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Auto in April 2005 after the success of Pulsar; Dheeraj Hinduja, who became chairman of Ashok Leyland in October 2010; and Siddhartha Vikram Lal, who took over as Eicher Motors chief in May 2006 — all in their mid-30s.