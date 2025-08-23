Dao Division, Bharti Airtel partner to boost connectivity in Arunachal

In a significant stride towards Civil-Military Fusion and nation-building, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has partnered with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement marks a significant step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically essential yet geographically remote regions. This initiative will improve cellular network coverage, benefitting both the local populace and deployed troops by ensuring reliable communication facilities.

The Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, owing to their challenging terrain and remoteness, have historically faced constraints in connectivity. This joint effort between the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd reflects the collective resolve to overcome infrastructural limitations, provide modern amenities to local residents and enhance operational communication capabilities for the Armed Forces.