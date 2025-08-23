Home / Companies / News / Dao Division, Bharti Airtel partner to boost connectivity in Arunachal

Dao Division, Bharti Airtel partner to boost connectivity in Arunachal

The agreement marks a significant step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically essential yet geographically remote regions

airtel bharti airtel
Officials from Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd highlighted their commitment to expanding connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2025 | 7:01 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

In a significant stride towards Civil-Military Fusion and nation-building, the Dao Division of the Indian Army has partnered with Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance mobile communication infrastructure in the forward areas of Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, Arunachal Pradesh.

The agreement marks a significant step in bridging the digital divide in these strategically essential yet geographically remote regions. This initiative will improve cellular network coverage, benefitting both the local populace and deployed troops by ensuring reliable communication facilities.

The Dibang and Dau Delai Valleys, owing to their challenging terrain and remoteness, have historically faced constraints in connectivity. This joint effort between the Indian Army and Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd reflects the collective resolve to overcome infrastructural limitations, provide modern amenities to local residents and enhance operational communication capabilities for the Armed Forces.

Officials from Bharti Airtel Pvt Ltd highlighted their commitment to expanding connectivity to the remotest corners of the country, aligning with the vision of Digital India.

This partnership will not only strengthen security and communication for troops safeguarding the nation's borders but also empower local communities through access to better network services, thereby supporting various facets of development like education, healthcare, e-governance and entrepreneurship in these frontier districts.

The MoU stands as a testament to the enduring cooperation between the Armed Forces and corporate India in driving inclusive development, strengthening national security, and bringing remote regions closer to the mainstream.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

OpenAI to launch first India office in Delhi this year as user count surges

Premium

CloudMoss looks to the cloud to speed up 4G feature phone journey

Premium

Leadership transition: Sudarshan Venu takes charge of TVS Motor from Aug 25

Tata Motors seeks govt help to ease electric vehicle raw material sourcing

CRE Matrix refutes data theft allegations by Delhi-based PropEquity

Topics :Bharti Airtel boardBharti AirtelArunachal PradeshIndian Army

First Published: Aug 23 2025 | 7:00 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story