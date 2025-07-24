Home / Companies / News / Adani to divest 50% copper tubes business, picks stake in MetTube India

Adani to divest 50% copper tubes business, picks stake in MetTube India

Adani Enterprises will also take a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India, the company said in an exchange filing

Adani Group
Adani Enterprises will also take a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India. | Bloomberg
Reuters
Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 6:52 PM IST
India's Adani Enterprises said on Thursday it will divest 50 per cent of its copper tubes business to MetTube Copper India in a bid to boost domestic copper tube production and reduce reliance on imports. 
Concurrently, Adani Enterprises will also take a 50 per cent stake in MetTube Copper India, the company said in an exchange filing.    (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Adani Enterprisescopper

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 6:51 PM IST

