Aditya Birla Group in the midst of the next phase of strategic move: Birla

Aditya Birla Group is in the midst of the next phase of strategic acceleration, chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla said at the launch of Galeries Lafayette in Mumbai.

“The axis of our portfolio is slowly but surely being tilted, expanding in both scale and strategic breadth. The combination of mature operating companies and agile, younger businesses is shaping a platform designed for long-term value creation — a platform that cuts across customer segments and is already generating tangible social impact,” Birla said.

Deepening presence in the consumer space

He said that over the past three to four years, the group had deepened its commitment to the consumer space, responding to shifts in demand with deliberate speed.

“Last year alone, we launched two major brands — one in paints called Birla Opus and the other in jewellery retail called Indriya — each aimed at a customer base that is increasingly more discerning, aspirational, and brand-conscious. Among global markets, India today stands out for the size, energy, and untapped potential of its consuming class,” Birla said. Luxury market poised for transformation Birla said the luxury segment in India stands at the threshold of transformation. In less than a decade, he said, the luxury market is expected to grow over fourfold — from $20 billion to nearly $90 billion by 2030.

However, he added that luxury retail in India remains below its full potential. “For years, the ecosystem has lacked the right mix of real estate, supply, and service excellence. As a result, Indian consumers have looked outward for the experiences they have sought,” he said, adding that this is now beginning to change. “As India’s economy matures and its cultural confidence deepens, the moment is right to redefine luxury retail — to bring the best global brands home, deliver them through world-class environments, and serve them with Indian warmth,” he added. Galeries Lafayette marks global collaboration Nicolas Houzé, executive chairman of the Galeries Lafayette Group, said, “Opening our first store in Mumbai is a defining moment for Galeries Lafayette and a new chapter in our international journey. Partnering with the Aditya Birla Group, a renowned family-owned conglomerate whose values resonate with ours, gives this project a particularly strong foundation.”