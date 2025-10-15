HDFC Life Q2 profit up 3% YoY to Rs 447 crore as premium growth sustains

HDFC Life on Wednesday reported a 3.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 447.15 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26), supported by growth in premiums.

The company’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,188 crore. APE represents the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and top-ups.

Its value of new business (VNB) increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,009 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 938 crore in the same period last year. VNB reflects the present value of all future profits to shareholders at the time of writing new business contracts.

The government announced nil Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on individual health and life insurance from September 22, 2025. According to the company, profit would have been 15 per cent higher before the GST impact, while VNB growth would have been 11 per cent on a pre-GST basis. ALSO READ: Jindal Stainless invests $150 mn to double slag processing capacity The insurer’s VNB margin contracted slightly to 24.09 per cent from 24.31 per cent a year earlier. Pre-GST, the margin would have stood at 25 per cent. Its investment income declined sharply by 87.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,410.05 crore.

Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Life Insurance , said, “The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term.” She added, “As the external environment evolves, we remain confident of the long-term growth potential of life insurance in India. The GST reform, while necessitating some recalibration for industry stakeholders, is a structurally positive step — it makes life insurance products more affordable for customers. We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory for H2, with sustained demand across segments and improving consumer sentiment.”