HDFC Life Q2 profit up 3% YoY to Rs 447 crore as premium growth sustains

Net profit rises to Rs 447 crore; APE up 8.6% and VNB grows 7.6% even as GST exemption impacts margins and investment income

HDFC Life Insurance
Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2025 | 8:51 PM IST
HDFC Life on Wednesday reported a 3.27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in net profit to Rs 447.15 crore for the July–September quarter of FY26 (Q2 FY26), supported by growth in premiums.
 
The company’s annualised premium equivalent (APE) rose 8.6 per cent YoY to Rs 4,188 crore. APE represents the sum of annualised first-year regular premiums and 10 per cent weighted single premiums and top-ups.
 
Its value of new business (VNB) increased 7.6 per cent YoY to Rs 1,009 crore in Q2, compared with Rs 938 crore in the same period last year. VNB reflects the present value of all future profits to shareholders at the time of writing new business contracts.
 
The government announced nil Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on individual health and life insurance from September 22, 2025. According to the company, profit would have been 15 per cent higher before the GST impact, while VNB growth would have been 11 per cent on a pre-GST basis.
 
The insurer’s VNB margin contracted slightly to 24.09 per cent from 24.31 per cent a year earlier. Pre-GST, the margin would have stood at 25 per cent. 
 
Its investment income declined sharply by 87.9 per cent YoY to Rs 1,410.05 crore.
 
Vibha Padalkar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, HDFC Life Insurance, said, “The recent GST revisions are a constructive structural shift aimed at simplifying compliance and improving affordability. We have ensured that the full benefits of the GST exemption are passed on to our customers. With product pricing now more attractive to customers across segments, we expect to see stronger demand over the medium to long term.”
 
She added, “As the external environment evolves, we remain confident of the long-term growth potential of life insurance in India. The GST reform, while necessitating some recalibration for industry stakeholders, is a structurally positive step — it makes life insurance products more affordable for customers. We remain optimistic about our growth trajectory for H2, with sustained demand across segments and improving consumer sentiment.”
 
In Q2 FY26, HDFC Life’s solvency ratio stood at 175 per cent, compared with 181 per cent a year earlier. The 13th-month persistency ratio was 80.8 per cent as of September 30, 2025, down from 82.5 per cent a year ago, while the 61st-month persistency ratio fell to 62.9 per cent from 67.9 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :HDFC Life InsuranceHDFC grouplife insurance industryHDFC Life Insurance Company

First Published: Oct 15 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

