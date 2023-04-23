In tie-up with EL&N, Reliance to bring 'Instagrammable' cafes to India

EL&N opened its first coffee shop in August 2017 in the UK and started expanding outside of the country in 2021 with a store in Doha (Qatar). It is now present in France, Italy, and countries in West Asia.

“During the quarter, we entered into an exclusive partnership with EL&N Café for the F&B (food and beverages) space,” Dinesh Taluja, CFO and corporate development at Reliance Retail, said in its briefing after announcing the January-March quarter results on Friday.