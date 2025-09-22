Monday, September 22, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Strive to buy Semler in $1.3 bn stock deal to boost bitcoin holdings

Strive to buy Semler in $1.3 bn stock deal to boost bitcoin holdings

The deal comes less than five months after Strive announced a merger with Asset Entities as part of its plan to list on Nasdaq and pursue a strategy of buying and holding bitcoin

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Semler shareholders will receive 21.04 Class A common shares of Strive for each Semler share, valuing Semler at $90.52 per share, a premium of more than 210 per cent to its Friday close.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Strive said on Monday it will acquire Semler Scientific in an all-stock deal valued at about $1.34 billion, as the bitcoin-treasury company backed by former Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy moves to expand its cryptocurrency holdings. 
Semler shareholders will receive 21.04 Class A common shares of Strive for each Semler share, valuing Semler at $90.52 per share, a premium of more than 210 per cent to its Friday close. 
The deal comes less than five months after Strive announced a merger with Asset Entities as part of its plan to list on Nasdaq and pursue a strategy of buying and holding bitcoin. 
 
Shares of Semler rose 8.3 per cent in early trading, while Strive fell 8 per cent. 
Strive also said it will purchase 5,816 bitcoin for a total of $675 million. The combined company would own more than 10,900 bitcoin and plans to fund future purchases using a â€œpreferred equity only model. 

Also Read

Metropolis

Metropolis Healthcare acquires Kolhapur-based pathlab chain for ₹17 crore

Blackstone

Blackstone to acquire Pennsylvania gas power plant in $1 billion deal

TATA Tech

Tata Technologies to acquire ES-Tec Group in €75 million full buyout deal

Tata motors

Tata Motors markets $4.5 bn loan for acquisition of Iveco's CV business

Amazon

Amazon completes Axio acquisition, secures direct lending license in India

Semler, which in addition to bitcoin holdings operates a healthcare business, offers a point-of-care test that measures arterial blood flow in the extremities. 
Ramaswamy, a longtime crypto advocate, co-founded Strive in 2022. He previously founded drugmaker Roivant Sciences in 2014 and left its board in February 2023 to focus on his presidential campaign. 
The deal reflects growing corporate adoption of bitcoin treasury strategies, following the approach pioneered by Michael Saylor's Strategy, which began purchasing bitcoin with cash reserves in 2020. 
Bitcoin has gained 20.5 per cent this year, outpacing the S&P 500's 13.3 per cent rise, as regulatory wins have helped bridge the gap between the cryptocurrency and traditional finance. 
Cantor Fitzgerald acted as financial advisor to Strive on the deal, while LionTree Advisors served as advisor to Semler.
 

More From This Section

Porsche

Porsche caught between a slowing China, EV road bumps, and Trump

Lodha group, Macrotech developers

HoABL uses agentic AI to sell oversubscribed Naigaon housing project

Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola bottler SLMG Beverages eyes high single-digit growth in 2025

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai

Swiggy needs $500 mn war chest for quick commerce battle: JM Financial

| Image: YouTube

PepsiCo India enters millet snacks category with Kurkure Jowar Puffs

Topics : Company News acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBallon d'Or 2025 GST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon