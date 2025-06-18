Air India cuts 15% international wide-body flights after Ahmedabad crash

Air India on Tuesday said it will reduce its international services operated by wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent until at least mid-July, as the airline grapples with a combination of enhanced safety inspections and operational disruptions following last week’s fatal crash of a Boeing 787 aircraft.

The move is aimed at stabilising operations and improving efficiency, Air India said in a late-night statement.

“Given the compounding circumstances that Air India is facing… the cuts will be implemented between now and 20 June and will continue thereafter until at least mid-July,” the airline said.

“This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” it noted. A revised international flight schedule will take effect from 20 June.

The cuts come as Air India continues enhanced inspections of its Boeing 787 fleet, mandated by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) after a deadly crash in Ahmedabad on 12 June, which killed 241 passengers and crew members. Only one passenger survived. Of the 33 Boeing 787 aircraft in Air India's fleet, 26 have completed DGCA-mandated inspections and been cleared to return to service. The remaining aircraft are expected to be cleared in the coming days. As an added precaution, the airline said it will also begin enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet.

Over the past six days, Air India has cancelled a total of 83 international flights. In addition to the safety inspections, the airline cited night curfews over parts of Europe and East Asia, as well as geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, as contributing to the disruptions. Describing the flight cuts as “a painful measure”, the airline said the decision was necessary in the wake of a “devastating event” and to avoid last-minute inconvenience to passengers. Affected travellers will be offered free rescheduling or full refunds. “With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, the Ministry of Civil Aviation and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident,” Air India said.