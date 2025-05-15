Home / Companies / News / Airtel launches AI tool to block scam websites in real time: How it works

Airtel launches AI tool to block scam websites in real time: How it works

Bharti Airtel's AI-powered platform will block scam websites in real time across digital channels, offering automatic protection to mobile and broadband users

Airtel
This security service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband users at no extra cost, offering seamless protection without the need for manual activation. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 5:21 PM IST
Telecom major Bharti Airtel has launched an AI-powered security platform to block fraudulent websites in real time, aiming to protect users from a growing wave of digital scams.
 
In a regulatory filing, Airtel said the service is the first of its kind in the world. It is currently available in Haryana and will roll out across India soon, Airtel said. It will work across communication platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, emails, browsers, and SMS.

How Airtel's AI scam blocker works

Airtel’s multi-layered intelligence system uses AI to scan internet traffic, check global threat repositories, and cross-reference with Airtel's own database of known scammers.
 
“We believe this will (Fraud Detection Solution) provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites," said Gopal Vittal, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Bharti Airtel.   

When users attempt to access flagged websites, the system will block the page and show a notification explaining the reason.

Protection at no extra cost

The security service will be automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers at no additional cost. Users will not need to activate it manually.
 
The launch comes amid a surge in online scams, which have evolved beyond OTP frauds and suspicious calls.
 
Improved accuracy after six months of trials
 
Airtel said its solution has reached a high level of accuracy during six months of internal trials.
 
"Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the six months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam,” Vittal added.
 
 
   
 
First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

