Home / Companies / News / Elan Group awards Rs 1,100 cr contract to Leighton Asia in Gurugram

Elan Group awards Rs 1,100 cr contract to Leighton Asia in Gurugram

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it awarded the construction contract for its ultra-luxury residential development, 'Elan The Emperor' located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

Elan Group
Elan Group had earlier awarded contracts worth 1,800 crore to construct other projects. | Photo: X@Elanlimited
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Realty firm Elan Group has awarded a contract worth Rs 1,100 crore to Leighton Asia to develop a luxury housing project in Gurugram. Leighton Asia is part of the Australian CIMIC Group.

In a statement on Thursday, the company said it awarded the construction contract for its ultra-luxury residential development, 'Elan The Emperor' located in Sector 106, Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram.

The project is part of Elan Group's 50 acre, integrated township.

The contract covers nearly 5 million sq. ft. of built-up area.

Elan Group had earlier awarded contracts worth 1,800 crore to construct other projects.

Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group, said, " Partnering with Leighton Asia once again reinforces our commitment to collaborate with the finest global expertise in delivering excellence at every level." Brad Davey, Managing Director, Leighton Asia, said, "With more than two decades of on-the-ground experience in India, Leighton Asia takes pride in setting new benchmarks for quality and sustainability in large-scale residential projects."  Elan Group has developed many commercial projects in Gurugram, and now it is developing these large townships.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Norwest leads ₹1,465 cr investment in IKF Finance to boost growth

Alpex Solar bags ₹1,068.84 cr orders, key tie-up with Coal India arm

Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up in Mexico to make composites for NA market

Shapoorji Pallonji launches over Rs 1,400 crore luxury project in Gurugram

Zaggle ties up with Mesh Payments to tap global spend management market

Topics :GurugramLeighton Holdings Inquiryhousing projectsinfrastructure projects

First Published: May 15 2025 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story