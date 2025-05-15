Tata AutoComp, Katcon tie up in Mexico to make composites for NA market

Tata AutoComp Systems and Mexico-based Katcon Global have announced a joint venture to manufacture composite materials in Mexico, targeting the North American market. The new venture will focus on lightweight solutions for passenger and commercial vehicles, agricultural machinery, off-road vehicles, and select non-automotive sectors.

This move marks a continuation of the two companies’ 13-year collaboration in India, which has so far centred on exhaust systems and emission control technologies. The new venture is positioned as an effort to widen their international footprint, with each company bringing complementary capabilities—Tata AutoComp in technology and customer relationships, and Katcon in regulatory knowledge and local operations.

The United States of America’s revenue contributed approximately 13.67 per cent to the total revenue of Tata AutoComp Systems as of 31 March 2024.

The venture represents Tata AutoComp’s first international partnership in which it is contributing proprietary technology. The company’s Composite Division, which has developed patented formulations and internal capabilities for composite compounds and sheet manufacturing, will lead on the technology front.

“Our Composite Division is taking the lead in this partnership,” said Arvind Goel, Vice-Chairman, Tata AutoComp Systems Ltd. “This is a shift from our previous alliances where we typically licensed or adopted partner technologies.”

Katcon Global Chief Executive Officer Carlos Turner said the joint venture aims to supply lightweight composite solutions tailored to evolving automotive needs in North America. “The focus is on delivering materials that support vehicle efficiency and meet changing mobility requirements,” he noted.

Also Read

Tata AutoComp, part of the Tata Group, supplies components to global original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across multiple vehicle segments, including electric vehicles. It operates through 18 business units and nine joint ventures, with 61 manufacturing facilities worldwide.

Katcon, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Monterrey, provides exhaust and thermal management systems along with composite materials. It operates production and R&D centres across North America, Europe and Asia.

The new Mexico-based venture is expected to strengthen both companies’ manufacturing presence in North America and support OEMs in meeting weight-reduction and regulatory targets.