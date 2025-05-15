Alpex Solar bags ₹1,068.84 cr orders, key tie-up with Coal India arm

Greater Noida-based Alpex Solar on Thursday said it has secured orders worth Rs 1,068.84 crore from various companies, including Coal India arm Central Mine Planning and Design Institute Ltd and Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency.

Alpex Solar, in consortium with NVNR Power & Infra Ltd, has secured a Rs 349.99 crore order from Central Mine Planning and Design Institute (CMPDIL), a subsidiary of Coal India, the company said in a statement.

The project encompasses design, engineering, procurement, supply, construction, fabrication, erection, installation, testing, and commissioning of a grid-connected ground-mounted solar power plant at Nandan Washery, Kanhan area, under Western Coalfields.

Alpex Solar holds a 70 per cent stake in the consortium.

Under the project, the consortium will also construct a 32kV double-circuit transmission line from the main control station to the feeding substation, along with requisite bay extension works.

Additionally, the company recently won a contract worth Rs 210 crore for the supply of solar modules to the Solar Energy Corporation of India.

The statement said that it has won a series of significant deal wins totalling Rs 823.85 crore.

Further, the company said it secured a Rs 378 crore worth order for the supply of solar PV modules to a leading industry player during the first week of May 2025.

Moreover, Alpex Solar received a Rs 65.33 crore contract from the Haryana Renewable Energy Development Agency.

The order involves the supply of 2,119 solar water pumps.

In April 2025, the company signed another major agreement worth Rs 380.52 crore for the supply of solar modules from a prominent Indian manufacturer.

"The slew of orders bagged by us in the past few months is a testament to our comprehensive capabilities and commitment to excellence. Furthermore, with our recent order win, we have solidified our position as a formidable EPC player in the solar sector," Ashwani Sehgal, Managing Director at Alpex Solar, said.