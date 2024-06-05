Home / Companies / News / Akasa Air expects deliveries of ten Boeing 737 MAX aircraft by 2027

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 3:48 PM IST
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Indian carrier Akasa Air expects deliveries of Boeing's 737 MAX 10 planes by the summer of 2027, Akasa's chief executive officer Vinay Dube told Reuters on the sidelines of an industry event on Wednesday.

Akasa Air had ordered 150 737 MAX narrow body planes in January, including the MAX 10 and MAX 8-200 versions. It had not specified how many of each type were ordered.
 

The carrier currently operates a fleet of 24 aircraft, all of which are 737 MAX planes.

 

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 3:48 PM IST

