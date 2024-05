Akasa Air maintained its leading position in the monthly punctuality rankings, with an average daily on-time performance (OTP) of 89.59 per cent for April, according to data from the Ministry of Civil Aviation, reviewed by Business Standard.





In March, the airline, with a fleet of 24 planes, achieved the highest average daily OTP of 89.59 percent, according to the same data. AIX Connect achieved the second-highest OTP in April at 82.18 per cent, according to the data.