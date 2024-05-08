Business Standard
Akasa Air now allows carriage of pets weighing up to 10 kg in cabin

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Akasa Air passengers can now carry pets that weigh up to 10 kilograms in the cabin of domestic flights, with the airline on Wednesday saying the enhancement to its pet travel service has been done after taking customer feedback into consideration.
In November 2022, the airline introduced the service wherein passengers have been allowed to travel on domestic flights with their cats and dogs in the cabin or cargo, based on their weight.
"As part of the enhancements, Akasa Air now allows customers to travel with pets weighing up to 10 kg (including the weight of the container) in the cabin -- an increase from the previous limit of 7 kg. This change has been introduced keeping customer feedback in mind, reflecting the airline's commitment to continuously enhance its services to meet the evolving travel needs of its customers," the airline said in a release.
 
In the cargo, pets weighing up to 32 kg are allowed by Akasa Air.
According to the release, the airline has carried more than 3,200 pets since the service was launched in November 2022.
Among Indian carriers, apart from Akasa Air, only Air India allows carrying of pets in the cabin while SpiceJet permits carriage of pets in cargo. Currently, IndiGo and Air India Express do not permit carriage of pets in flights.
However, Air India Express allows passengers travelling with service animals.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 08 2024 | 6:58 PM IST

