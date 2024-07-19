PNB, UCO Bank submit Rs 1,527 crore dividend cheques to Finance Ministry

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) of PNB, Atul Kumar Goel, and Ashwani Kumar of UCO Bank presented these cheques to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
Earlier, four public sector banks, including Canara Bank and Indian Bank, presented dividend cheques worth Rs 6481 crore to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the financial year 2023-24.
Last month, the country's biggest lender, State Bank of India (SBI), paid a dividend of Rs 6959 crore for the financial year 2023-24 to the government. The dividend cheque was presented to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman by SBI Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara in the presence of Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi.