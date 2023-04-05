Alliance, Zuno tie up to provide personal accident covers to Ola drivers

Alliance General insurance Brokers has collaborated with Zuno General Insurance and Ola to provide personal insurance covers to Ola drivers across the country. Through this initiative, Alliance aims to provide daily insurance protection to about 200,000 Ola drivers while they are on duty.

This facility has been powered by the Alyve Health platform, a comprehensive health benefits platform that enables seamless connection to healthcare providers right from the driver app. In the event of an unforeseen event such as an accident, Ola drivers/family members may receive coverage benefits such as death, hospitalisation including OPD (outpatient department) costs, income protection against viral infections and accidental hospitalisation, child education coverage, etc. The policy also covers the driver's family in case of sudden death due to homicide. There have been cases in which insurance claims were filed against the driver's family when the driver was killed on the job. At any point of time, 200,000 drivers can contact trusted and experienced doctors 24x7.

Ola has sponsored the premiums for its riders with a coverage of Rs 5 lakh according to Pranshu Diwan, Sr Director, Ola Insure.

"Ola has sponsored the entire premium for its drivers, and Alliance Insurance Brokers ensures smooth and seamless insurance coverage in three categories: cab rides, three-wheeler and two-wheeler rides. A sum of Rs 5 lakh has been provided as insurance cover for death, Rs 1,000 per day under hospi-cash and Rs 30,000 under OPD treatment, child education, etc, in addition to other benefits, including 24x7 doctor tele-consultation services," he said.

Stressing on the importance of preventive action, Arvind Kumar Sharma, Associate Director, Alliance Insurance Brokers, said, “Our partnership with Ola enables us to take healthcare to lakhs of drivers, a community at high risk that is always on the move and needs such instant care. Preventive action can potentially save the drivers many days of hospital stay and enable them to earn consistent and predictable incomes. There are a number of drivers who meet with accidents and other challenges on a daily basis during duty hours. It gives me immense satisfaction to design the best risk solutions for this group. We are protecting almost 200,000 drivers on a daily basis, ensuring their end-to-end financial protection. We are soon looking at more such associations and tie-ups."