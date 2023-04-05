Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

Google-owned YouTube has added a dedicated "Podcasts" tab to its channel pages.

Channel pages on YouTube's main website and mobile apps now include a "Podcasts" tab between "Live" and "Playlists", which according to Google, is available globally, reports 9to5Google.

This new tab displays playlists that YouTube Creators have designated as podcasts.

Only content marked as podcasts will appear in YouTube Music.

Following the appearance of some users last Wednesday, that support is still in testing and has limited availability, the report said.

Those users who are waiting for that can use the new Podcasts tab to gauge what shows they listen to will appear in YouTube Music and encourage Creators to upload episodes as videos.

The podcast experience in the main YouTube app is still video-focused at this point, the report said.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its music streaming service 'YouTube Music'.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

--IANS

shs/prw/pgh