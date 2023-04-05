Home / Companies / News / Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

Channel pages on YouTube's main website and mobile apps now include a "Podcasts" tab between "Live" and "Playlists", which according to Google, is available globally

San Francisco
Google-owned YouTube adds dedicated 'Podcasts' tab to channel pages

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2023 | 5:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google-owned YouTube has added a dedicated "Podcasts" tab to its channel pages.

Channel pages on YouTube's main website and mobile apps now include a "Podcasts" tab between "Live" and "Playlists", which according to Google, is available globally, reports 9to5Google.

This new tab displays playlists that YouTube Creators have designated as podcasts.

Only content marked as podcasts will appear in YouTube Music.

Following the appearance of some users last Wednesday, that support is still in testing and has limited availability, the report said.

Those users who are waiting for that can use the new Podcasts tab to gauge what shows they listen to will appear in YouTube Music and encourage Creators to upload episodes as videos.

The podcast experience in the main YouTube app is still video-focused at this point, the report said.

Meanwhile, YouTube has rolled out song and album credits to its music streaming service 'YouTube Music'.

With this new feature, users will be able to see song and album credits when listening to their favourite music.

The feature, where users can instantly see detailed song information, such as who the singer is and who wrote, produced, and composed each track, has long been a part of many other streaming services like Tidal.

--IANS

shs/prw/pgh

Topics :YouTube IndiaYouTube videosPodcast

First Published: Apr 05 2023 | 4:40 PM IST

Also Read

Lenovo Tab P11 5G with 11-inch 2K IPS LCD screen launched in India: Details

US creators can now gear up to create podcasts in YouTube Studio

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro (2nd-generation) with 2.5K OLED screen launched in India

YouTube introduces @ Handle feature: Know what is it, how it works and more

YouTube Shorts now averaging over 50 bn daily views: Sundar Pichai

Walmart bets on supply-chain automation, dangles profit potential

State-owned CIL aims to supply 610 MT coal to power plants in FY24

Poonawalla Fincorp registers highest disbursement of Rs 6,370 cr in Q4 FY23

Godrej Consumer Products expects Q4 growth on improved consumer demand

Amid US watchdog heat, it is life as usual at Global Pharma'S Chennai unit

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story