Amazon festival sale clocks record 380 million visits in 48 hours

Amazon’s Great Indian Festival (AGIF) sale attracted over 380 million customer visits in the first two days, with more than 70 per cent coming from beyond the top nine metros. Customers benefitted from GST savings, access to over one lakh products at the lowest prices and more than 30,000 new launches across smartphones, laptops, TVs, fashion, beauty and appliances.

“The first 48 hours have been our biggest ever,” said Saurabh Srivastava, vice-president, Amazon India . “The #GSTBachatUtsav initiative has been incredibly well received, with sellers passing on GST benefits worth crores in just 48 hours through our dedicated storefront.”

Prime members drove demand from tier 2 and tier 3 cities across appliances, fashion, beauty, smartphones and furniture. Prime members also enjoyed faster deliveries, with over 30 lakh products delivered in metros within the same or next day, and more than 50 lakh products reaching tier 2 and 3 cities within two days. Amazon Business registered strong traction, with new business customer sign-ups in the first 24 hours rising six-fold over an average business day.

From air-conditioners and dishwashers showing double-digit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth to inverter batteries doubling sales, customers saw tangible benefits from reduced GST this AGIF. Kitchen appliances recorded a 50 per cent rise in eco-friendly units sold Y-o-Y, reflecting a balance between sustainability and savings. Grocery essentials such as beverages, oils and cereals grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y, while high-protein foods and spreads from direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands surged 27 per cent. The health and wellness category flourished, with whey protein sales up 28 per cent Y-o-Y. Customers are showing a strong preference for premium products, including side-by-side refrigerators, advanced washing machines, energy-efficient split ACs, fans and air fryers. Smartphones recorded robust double-digit growth, with the segment above Rs 20,000 growing 50 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by premiumisation. Premium TVs also gained momentum, with QLED models up 23 per cent and Mini-LED TVs growing 27 per cent Y-o-Y. Laptop sales surged, with the MacBook Air M4 performing at 94 times usual levels, while the Sony Home Theatre System sold at 196 times its regular volume.

The first 48 hours saw the highest-ever participation from small and medium business (SMB) sellers, with over two-thirds coming from tier 2 and 3 cities and beyond, including Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Indore, Ghaziabad, Udupi, Rajkot, Ajmer, Faridabad and Howrah. “As a seller from Ajmer specialising in festive décor, we witnessed a seven-fold increase in daily sales volume and received orders from customers across India, from metros to small towns,” said Abhishek Dhanwani of Rajasthan Kraft India. “The reach and convenience Amazon offers have helped us connect with an even wider set of customers,” said Gurinder Sukhija, senior vice-president, head of sales and ownership management, Ather.