Home / Companies / News / IndiGo, SBI Card launch new co-branded credit card for customers in Mumbai

IndiGo, SBI Card launch new co-branded credit card for customers in Mumbai

The SBI IndiGo card holders can earn rewards on all spends made on offerings within IndiGo's ecosystem, and on hotel and travel bookings, among other categories, the airline said in a statement

indigo airlines, indigo
Press Trust of India
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Domestic carrier IndiGo on Thursday announced the launch of a co-branded premium credit card in collaboration with SBI Card, offering a host of benefits to the customers of the two companies. 
Launched in two variants-- IndiGo SBI Card and IndiGo SBI Card ELITE--as part as part of the IndiGo BluChip loyalty program, the SBI IndiGo card holders can earn rewards on all spends made on offerings within IndiGo's ecosystem, and on hotel and travel bookings, among other categories, the airline said in a statement. 
"SBI Card has observed that travel constitutes an important spend category for our cardholders. With increased exposure, and growing disposable incomes, tech-savvy customers in India are increasingly seeking holistic travel experiences," said Salila Pande, MD & CEO, SBI Card. 
"This co-branded credit card is designed to bring significant value addition, convenience, and benefits to our frequent flyers, transforming everyday spending into rewarding travel experiences," said. Pieter Elbers, Chief Executive Officer, IndiGo.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Coca-Cola bottlers to invest ₹25,760 cr in India's food processing sector

Afcons inducts Firoz Mistry, Santosh Nayar as new members on its board

Nuvama, C&W-backed fund buys ₹2,550-cr Chennai office campus from Keppel

IndoSpace to invest $57 mn to develop 66-acre logistics park in Bhiwandi

Zomato-Air India tie up: Users can now get Maharaja Points, free air ticket

Topics :SBI CardsIndiGo

First Published: Sep 25 2025 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story