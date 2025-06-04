Wednesday, June 04, 2025 | 09:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

Google agrees to reforms in $500 mn antitrust settlement with shareholders

Google parent Alphabet will invest $500 million over a decade to overhaul compliance under a shareholder antitrust lawsuit

Alphabet is set to invest $500 million over 10 years to overhaul its compliance structure under a shareholder lawsuit alleging antitrust violations

Google agrees to spend $500 million overhaul in antitrust settlement | Photo: Reuters

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Google’s parent company Alphabet has agreed to invest $500 million over the next decade to overhaul its global compliance structure, under a proposed settlement in a shareholder lawsuit over antitrust violations. The agreement, filed in a federal court in California, marks a significant concession as Google faces intensifying regulatory scrutiny in the United States.
 
The settlement stems from a 2021 derivative lawsuit filed by shareholders, led by two Michigan pension funds, who accused Alphabet’s top executives—including Chief Executive Officer Sundar Pichai and co-founders Larry Page and Sergey Brin—of breaching their fiduciary duties by exposing the company to mounting antitrust risks. The suit alleges that Google’s dominance in search, digital advertising, Android, and app distribution was maintained through anti-competitive practices that have led to multiple legal setbacks and damaged the company’s reputation.
 
 

Alphabet to establish compliance oversight board and executive team

As part of the deal, Alphabet will create a standalone board committee focussed solely on risk and compliance, a responsibility previously handled by its audit committee. In addition, a senior executive-level committee will be formed to address regulatory challenges, with a direct reporting line to CEO Pichai. A third body, comprising product managers and internal compliance experts, will provide technical oversight.
 
According to lawyers for the shareholders, the reforms are expected to bring about a “deeply rooted culture change” and must be maintained for at least four years.
 
Alphabet has not admitted any wrongdoing under the terms of the settlement.

Also Read

Google Chrome's Parisa Tabriz

Only Google can run Chrome: Company's browser chief during antitrust trial

google, google logo

Google broke law by dominating online ad tech market, rules US judge

Google, Google Play

Indonesia fines Google $12.4 mn for anti-competitive play billing practices

Google Chrome, Chrome browser

Google fights back on DOJ antitrust remedies: What is the monopoly lawsuit?

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 4 redeem codes to win rewards, diamonds

 

Shareholder lawsuit accuses Google of antitrust violations

While shareholders will not receive direct monetary compensation, their legal team plans to seek up to $80 million in legal fees, in addition to the $500 million Alphabet has committed to spending on reforms.
 
Shareholders’ attorney Patrick Coughlin described the reforms as “rarely achieved” in such cases and among the most significant regulatory compliance settlements of its kind. “We didn’t see the board getting the fulsome reports it should have gotten regarding antitrust risks,” he said.
 
In a statement, a Google spokesperson said, “Over the years, we have devoted substantial resources to building robust compliance processes. To avoid protracted litigation, we’re willing to make these commitments as we continue to prioritise our compliance obligations.”
 

Google’s legal setbacks mount across US antitrust cases

The settlement follows a series of major legal defeats for Google. In August 2023, a federal judge ruled that the company had illegally maintained its monopoly in search. Another ruling in April 2024 found Google in violation of antitrust law in the digital advertising sector.
 
In late 2023, a California judge reprimanded Google for failing to preserve internal communications in the ‘Epic Games’ lawsuit, where a jury concluded that the company had abused its Play Store dominance for financial gain.
 
Regulators, including the US Department of Justice, are now calling for sweeping remedies, such as the divestiture of the Chrome browser and mandatory data-sharing with competitors. Judge Amit Mehta, who ruled against Google in the search case, is expected to deliver a final decision on possible remedies by August 2025.
 

Google faces regulatory scrutiny in UK, EU, Canada and China

Outside the United States, Alphabet continues to face regulatory scrutiny in several jurisdictions. The company is contesting a £5 billion class action lawsuit in the United Kingdom and is under investigation in China for alleged monopoly practices.
 
Regulatory authorities in Canada and the European Union are also examining Google’s market behaviour, focussing on potential non-compliance and abuse of dominance.
 
(With inputs from Reuters)

More From This Section

Gaza, Israel-Gaza, Palestine

Israel targets Hamas in Gaza, rejects UN criticism over aid distribution

Lula Da Silva

Brazil's President Lula signs law to expand affirmative action policies

ONGC, OIL SECTOR, CRUDE OIL

Environmentalists slam Trump admin's push for oil, gas drilling in Alaska

Israel Flag, Israel

Rockets fired from Syria for first time since Assad's fall, says Israel

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump signs order hiking steel, aluminum tariffs to 50%, exempts UK

Topics : Google Google Antitrust Google anti-trust case Alphabet BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 9:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNifty Trading StrategyMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend Today3b film IPO AllotmentHarrier EV Launch TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon