Amazon India hires 150,000 seasonal workers ahead of festive demand surge

Amazon India said it has created more than 150,000 seasonal jobs across its operations network as the e-commerce giant prepares for a surge in demand during the country’s peak festive shopping season.

The hiring spans fulfilment centres, sorting facilities and delivery stations in more than 400 cities, with the company already onboarding most of the new workers ahead of the Diwali festival period, Amazon India said on Monday. This includes opportunities for thousands of women associates as well as over 2,000 persons with disabilities (PWDs) in its network.

“This festive season, we continue to be focused on providing fast and reliable deliveries to customers in every serviceable pin code across India,” said Abhinav Singh, Vice-President, Operations, India and Australia, Amazon. “Many of these people continue their journey with Amazon beyond the festive period, with a significant number returning to work with us year after year.”

As part of its commitment to support the well-being of associates in the e-commerce network in India, Amazon has implemented a range of initiatives. These include the expansion of Ashray rest centres to 100 nationwide in 2025. The company also has a health and well-being initiative providing free health check-ups to over 80,000 delivery associates across major cities. This brings essential healthcare directly to last-mile delivery stations, offering services that include eye, dental, BMI, and physician consultations. “The company’s focus on safety measures gives me confidence while working in the operations network,” said Manisha Singh, an associate who recently joined Amazon and is working at one of its fulfilment centres in Bengaluru.