Reliance Consumer Products acquires majority stake in Naturedge Beverages

Reliance Consumer Products (RCP), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries (RIL), has entered the fast-growing healthy functional beverage space with the acquisition of a majority stake in a joint venture (JV) with Naturedge Beverages, the company said in a press release.

Through this JV, RCP will offer consumers a range of herbal-natural beverages, a segment that presents a large and rapidly expanding opportunity driven by strong consumer demand for healthier, natural alternatives, the release stated.

Its flagship offering, Shunya, is a herb-infused functional packaged beverage with zero sugar and zero calories, containing Indian herbs such as ashwagandha, brahmi, khus, kokum and green tea.

Ketan Mody, Executive Director, RCP, said in the release: "We are pleased to announce this JV as it strengthens our beverage portfolio with the addition of health-focused functional drinks inspired by Ayurveda. Within a very short span of time, Shunya has gained wide popularity among health-conscious consumers as it offers the benefits of herbs in contemporary formats. It also fits perfectly with RCPL's vision of providing quality products at affordable prices while promoting India's legacy." He added: "We are delighted to come together with our partner Naturedge Beverages, and consumers can now expect more innovation and a wider range of herbal-natural functional beverages in the future."