Amazon India launches initiative for individuals with learning disabilities

The e-commerce giant rolled out a successful pilot of the programme with a non-profit Mumbai-based organisation Sol ARC in harnessing the talent of a batch of young adults in its delivery stations

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Amazon's programme, Aurora, will also focus on building groundwork and support mechanisms. (Photo: Bloomberg)

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
Amazon India on Monday announced the launch of a programme, Aurora, which will leverage the talent of individuals with learning disabilities and provide employment to them.

The e-commerce giant rolled out a successful pilot of the programme with a non-profit Mumbai-based organisation Sol ARC in harnessing the talent of a batch of young adults in its delivery stations in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Chennai, Hyderabad, Amazon India said in a statement.

Besides hiring talent with learning disabilities, Amazon's programme, Aurora, will also focus on building groundwork and support mechanisms, such as increasing employee awareness and inspiring employees to be allies to those with learning disabilities.

"We are passionate about creating a diverse workforce to reflect our customer base and ensure we tap into their diverse perspectives. We strongly believe that diversity in the workplace helps create a better, more inclusive environment and we are invested to create opportunities for the underrepresented cohorts.

"'Aurora' is yet another initiative towards creating a truly inclusive and equitable workplace for people with learning disabilities," Amazon India Director - HR Operations, Liju Thomas added.

Topics :Amazon IndiaAmazonfinancial inclusion drive

First Published: Nov 27 2023 | 3:36 PM IST

