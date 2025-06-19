Home / Companies / News / Blackstone's ASK to hire 70 bankers amid surge in India's wealth sector

Blackstone's ASK to hire 70 bankers amid surge in India's wealth sector

ASK's private wealth unit aims to have 175 bankers by the end of March next year, up from about 105 now, Rajesh Saluja, chief executive officer and co-founder of the business said

Blackstone
Blackstone Inc.’s ASK Group plans to hire 70 private bankers as competition heats up within India’s booming wealth management space. Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:37 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Advait Palepu and Apoorva Ajith
 
Blackstone Inc.’s ASK Group plans to hire 70 private bankers as competition heats up within India’s booming wealth management space. 
 
ASK’s private wealth unit aims to have 175 bankers by the end of March next year, up from about 105 now, Rajesh Saluja, chief executive officer and co-founder of the business said in an interview this week.  
 
The rise of wealthy Indians across the country has sparked the creation of many new firms competing to manage their money, while more established players like ASK Private Wealth, Bain Capital-backed 360 One WAM Ltd. and PAG-backed Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd are expanding their teams.
 
Mumbai-based ASK Private Wealth has 520 billion rupees ($6 billion) of assets under advisory for more than 3,700 families. Blackstone acquired a majority stake in the broader ASK Group in 2022. The group has over 745 billion rupees ($8.6 billion) in assets across alternative investment funds, portfolio management services and private wealth. 
 
Even with the growth, ASK will be cautious about hiring especially those private bankers who have been jumping jobs often or who see risky products as their ticket to personal wealth creation, Saluja said. 
 
“I want to be sure that the expense is justified, they fit our culture and we are getting the right candidate,” he said.  
 
Saluja expects investors to continue investing in gold and fixed-income alternative funds such as distressed and high-yield debt, while remaining committed to equity index funds and mutual funds, among other asset classes.
                     

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter

WhatsApp Status ads to help brands reach more audiences in smaller cities

Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

Tata to create a new trust to help Air India crash victims: Chandrasekaran

Topics :Blackstone GroupBlackstoneBanking sector

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:36 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story