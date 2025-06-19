Indian infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro could raise funds through environmental, social and governance bonds again, after its first-ever issuance of the notes was sold at a premium, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In the debut bond sale under India's newly-introduced ESG debt securities framework, L&T on Wednesday raised ₹500 crore ($58 million) through three-year notes at a coupon of 6.35 per cent.

This compares with 6.45 per cent-6.50 per cent secondary market yields on the company's near three-year bonds, according to merchant bankers.

"We remain open to raising more funds through ESG-linked issuances...," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Should the need arise, and if market conditions are conducive, we may consider the ESG debt market again."