Indian infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro could raise funds through environmental, social and governance bonds again, after its first-ever issuance of the notes was sold at a premium, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.
In the debut bond sale under India's newly-introduced ESG debt securities framework, L&T on Wednesday raised ₹500 crore ($58 million) through three-year notes at a coupon of 6.35 per cent.
This compares with 6.45 per cent-6.50 per cent secondary market yields on the company's near three-year bonds, according to merchant bankers.
"We remain open to raising more funds through ESG-linked issuances...," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Should the need arise, and if market conditions are conducive, we may consider the ESG debt market again."
The notes, rated AAA by Crisil, saw banks and mutual funds as investors, the spokesperson said.
SBI Mutual Fund was the anchor investor and bought at least ₹75 crore of the bonds, bankers said. The fund house did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.
"We were able to achieve beneficial pricing on this ESG bond issuance compared to our plain vanilla bonds. The strong investor interest in credible ESG-labelled instruments helped us price the bond attractively," the L&T spokesperson said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app