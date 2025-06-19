Home / Companies / News / Larsen & Toubro mulls another ESG bond issue after debut attracts premium

Larsen & Toubro mulls another ESG bond issue after debut attracts premium

In the debut bond sale under India's newly-introduced ESG debt securities framework, L&T on Wednesday raised ₹500 crore ($58 million) through three-year notes at a coupon of 6.35 per cent

Larsen & Toubro
The notes, rated AAA by Crisil, saw banks and mutual funds as investors | Photo: Shutterstock
Reuters MUMBAI
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 8:30 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian infrastructure major Larsen & Toubro could raise funds through environmental, social and governance bonds again, after its first-ever issuance of the notes was sold at a premium, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In the debut bond sale under India's newly-introduced ESG debt securities framework, L&T on Wednesday raised ₹500 crore ($58 million) through three-year notes at a coupon of 6.35 per cent.

This compares with 6.45 per cent-6.50 per cent secondary market yields on the company's near three-year bonds, according to merchant bankers.

ALSO READ: Larsen & Toubro bags projects worth up to ₹2,500 cr from Rajasthan govt

"We remain open to raising more funds through ESG-linked issuances...," the spokesperson told Reuters. "Should the need arise, and if market conditions are conducive, we may consider the ESG debt market again."

The notes, rated AAA by Crisil, saw banks and mutual funds as investors, the spokesperson said.

SBI Mutual Fund was the anchor investor and bought at least ₹75 crore of the bonds, bankers said. The fund house did not reply to a Reuters email seeking comment.

"We were able to achieve beneficial pricing on this ESG bond issuance compared to our plain vanilla bonds. The strong investor interest in credible ESG-labelled instruments helped us price the bond attractively," the L&T spokesperson said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Blackstone's ASK to hire 70 bankers amid surge in India's wealth sector

Real estate giant DLF aims to launch Mumbai project by next quarter

WhatsApp Status ads to help brands reach more audiences in smaller cities

Annual tech spend of utilities sector to reach ₹32,500 cr by 2027

DLF sells 1,164 luxury units for ₹11,000 cr in Gurugram's Privana North

Topics :Larsen & Toubro (L&T)Larsen and ToubroL&T L&T Equity Fund

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 8:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story