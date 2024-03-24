Amazon Pay to ramp up Smart Stores service partnership to 150 brands

Amazon Pay will collaborate with top 20 brands this year as part of a plan to enhance its Smart Stores service and take its total brand partnership to 150, a senior executive of the firm said.

The Bengaluru-based company, the fintech arm of e-commerce major Amazon India, has launched 18,000 Smart Stores in the country since its inception in 2019.

“We could have launched Smart Stores at a higher velocity but we are gradual in terms of just making sure that the right inputs are there. This year we will see the top 15-20 brands coming on board with us,” said Girish Krishnan, Director – Payments, Rewards & Merchant Services, Amazon Pay.

“In some categories, more than 90 per cent of sales are actually happening offline. Consumer durables is one of the categories… We have rolled it out across thousands of stores in India. We have seen really good traction. Merchants get about 10 to 20 per cent increase in sales,” he added.

It has partnered with companies across categories such as electronics, mobiles, beauty, restaurants, kitchens, fashion, and appliances. Currently, major brands visible on the Smart Stores interface include HP, Prestige, Oppo, Himalaya, among others. Smart Stores service encourages offline shopping for customers in a way similar to a user browsing through products on a digital interface. With Smart Stores, Amazon wants to bring online shopping convenience to offline.

Krishnan explains that a service like this solves multiple challenges users encounter during their journey of shopping offline. This includes, and is not limited to, the discovery of products, making informed choices, affordability, and acceptance of different payment instruments. Nestled within the Amazon Pay app, users can browse through different outlets using the Smart Stores service and scan through the catalogue of products available at the retailer.

“It is the offline merchants' branded store which comes to the customer. There are no online prices, no distractions. It only shows you the products, reviews, ratings. It then allows you to browse all the offers, which are available only in the store and then you can pay with it,” he said.

“Customers can pay with any payment instruments right in the store. Affordability is a big unlock for us and we want to scale our pay later service. With the corporate credit card, the idea is that all people going to stores should have easy access to credit. That is a long-term vision for us,” he said, adding that with Amazon Pay’s Pay Later offering, customers can get credit anywhere between ~20,000 to ~50,000.

The company has over eight million pay-later lines available, and its Amazon Pay-ICICI co-branded credit card has crossed four million customers.

Despite the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hiking risk weights on unsecured personal loans last year, the company has not seen any dip in numbers on an aggregated basis.

“We have grown our (credit) limits. We are also very thoughtful in terms of giving the credit line to customers. So, we have not changed our strategy and that is where it’s seen a steady adoption in the market… We have been able to offer the full suite of payment instruments, and we have not seen a dip in any of these numbers. Our partnership with the brands is very agnostic of the merchant. So we talk to the brands or banks, and then often with the merchants whether they want to participate in some of these programmes… We go brand by brand,” Krishnan said.

“Our approach is very different, we don't go to the store to onboard it, it's primarily driven by a value conversation with a brand,” he added.

Krishnan explains the strategy is to offer better payment instruments and enable customer engagement with its services simultaneously.

The company received a nod for a payment aggregator (PA) licence from RBI last month.

“With the PA licence now, we can scale up our merchant business significantly. We can open up the entire set of instruments that we provide to our merchants. It also allows us to offer all the affordability suites, the credit products we have, across all the merchants,” he said.