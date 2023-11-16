Amazon Prime Video launches its first dedicated sports channel - FanCode

Amazon's Prime Video has extended its sports offerings by introducing FanCode, a premier sports destination on its channels and rival streaming platforms. The offering comes as part of a partnership with Amazon Prime Video and Dream Sport-owned FanCode. FanCode boasts to be the first dedicated sports streaming service on Prime Video Channels, providing access to a diverse range of sports globally and domestically.

FanCode on Prime Video Channels will offer live streaming of over 15 sports, including cricket, football, rugby, kabaddi, basketball, and horse racing. It also comes with exclusive rights and partnerships that cover events like the Carabao Cup, Women's Big Bash League, FIFA U17 World Cup, AFC Champions League, and more. Amazon had earlier streamed the India vs New Zealand cricket match live and is looking to expand its sports offerings.

On the release of FanCode, Vivek Srivastava, Head – Prime Video Channels, Prime Video, India, said, "We are thrilled to collaborate with FanCode to offer our customers an immersive sport viewing experience with a line-up that spans multiple sports and geographies. We are certain that the diversity in programming, and the convenience of enjoying all their favourite sports at a single destination, will delight sport lovers across the country. The addition of FanCode to Prime Video Channels also allows us to offer a comprehensive bouquet of entertainment, from international and local language content to kids-focused and now live sports."

"FanCode wants to reach every sports fan across the country, and this association with Prime Video is a step in that direction," added Yannick Colaco, co-founder of FanCode.

Prime members can enjoy seamless login, billing, and content management for all premium subscriptions through Prime Video apps and the website. The service provides a consolidated watchlist, personalised recommendations, IMDb's X-Ray feature, and a single download library for offline viewing. Prime members can subscribe to FanCode at a special introductory price of Rs 249 annually, available exclusively through Prime Video channels.

Since the pandemic, subscriber growth in the industry has significantly slowed down, leading to stiff competition among OTT platforms. Many platforms like Netflix and Walt Disney have considered rolling out more ads while offering higher-priced ad-free tier options to users. Amazon Prime Video is set to roll out this option in the US, the UK, Germany and Canada in early 2024, followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia later in the year.