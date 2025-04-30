Amul hikes price of fresh pouch milk by ₹2 per litre from Thursday

The Gujarat Co-operative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), marketer of milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, has increased the price of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre across the country, effective from Thursday, it said in its press release.

This is a 3–4 per cent increase in MRP, which the co-operative said is much lower than the average food inflation.

“This price hike is being done due to an increase in the input costs of production of milk to our 36 lakh milk producers. Our member unions have also increased farmers’ prices in the same proportion over the last one year,” GCMMF said in its press release.

Amul said in its release that, as a policy, it passes on 80 paise of every rupee paid by the consumer for milk and milk products to milk producers.

“The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production,” it said in its release.

Mother Dairy had also raised its milk prices by Rs 2 per litre, which came into effect from Wednesday.

The release also said that Amul offered benefits to consumers by giving 50 ml and 100 ml extra milk on 1-litre and 2-litre packs for almost five months last year and also reduced the price of 1-litre packs by Re 1 across all markets since January. It added that GCMMF has made no increase in the price of fresh pouch milk since June last year.