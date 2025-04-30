India can be in top 5 mkts for Costa Coffee in 5 yrs: Philippe Schaillee

The Indian market, which is currently among the top ten markets for coffee chain Costa Coffee, has the potential to be among the top five in five years, according to its global chief executive officer, Philippe Schaillee.

“We believe that with our current growth rates, we can get it (India) into potentially the top five position in five years. That’s kind of an aspiration that we’re going to pursue,” Schaillee said in a media roundtable.

He explained that the Indian market is among the top 20 coffee markets globally and is witnessing double-digit growth, which is anticipated to accelerate as the Indian population increases the incidence of all beverages they consume.

The Indian consumer is starting to shift from tea to coffee and then increasingly moving to premium coffee, he added. Costa Coffee marks its 20th year of presence in India and has a footprint across 50 countries. In India, the coffee chain has over 200 outlets across 50 cities and is adding 50 new outlets every year. On expansion, Schaillee said that the company will continue to leverage the right mix of retail and hospitality to build on that momentum. In India, Costa Coffee has partnered with Devyani International. “In India, we’ve operated with our long-standing franchise partner, Devyani. We see Devyani as one of the role models within our global franchise partner portfolio. They are a real strategic partner, constantly thinking about future growth.”

While talking about locations where he sees strong success, Schaillee said, “We have seen strong success with opening stores in airports… We've seen success when we open them on large office campuses because, again, you have an over-indexing of specialty coffee consumers. We’ve been to premium healthcare campuses. We have also penetrated selectively in high streets and shopping malls, where there is a broader population.” He added, “We want to be more selective in how we penetrate the segments.” Speaking about the kind of consumers driving the growth of the coffee market in India, Schaillee said that the Gen Z consumer sees specialty coffee as almost having a badge value.