Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

Bank Holiday on Diwali 2025: Check state-wise list of bank closures

Diwali, a five-day festival beginning with Dhanteras on October 18 and ending with Bhai Dooj on October 23, will also bring several bank holidays across states during the festive week

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Bank Holiday List on Diwali 2025: Different regions of India follow varying interpretations of the lunar calendar, which is why Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, will be celebrated on different days across the country in 2025. While most states will mark Diwali on Monday, October 20, some regions will observe it a day later, on Tuesday, October 21, along with Govardhan Puja.
 
These regional variations have led to some confusion about bank holidays across India. To help you plan your finances, whether it’s withdrawing cash, clearing a cheque, or completing other banking tasks, here’s a detailed overview of bank closures during the upcoming Diwali week.
 

Bank holidays in October 2025: Check out the state-wise Diwali holidays 

October 18 (Saturday)- Dhanteras: Banks will stay open nationwide.
October 19 (Sunday) – Choti Diwali: Banks will stay closed nationwide.
October 20 (Monday) – Diwali: Banks will stay shut in these states like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Assam, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Nagaland, West Bengal, Delhi, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Mizoram, Karnataka, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

October 22 (Tuesday) – Govardhan Puja: Banks will remain shut in these states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar.
October 23 (Wednesday) – Bhai Dooj: Banks will stay shut in Gujarat, Sikkim, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.
October 27-28 – Chhath Puja: Banks will be closed in West Bengal, Bihar and Jharkhand.
October 31 – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Jayanti: Bank holiday in Gujarat. 

October 2025 Bank holidays: RBI guidelines 

The shutdown is under the RBI's Negotiable Instruments Act holidays, which differ from one state to the next, based on regional customs. 
 
The exact date of Diwali in 2025 has caused some confusion this year. While some calendars list the festival on Monday, October 20, others mark it on Tuesday, October 21. However, according to the official government calendar, Diwali 2025 will be celebrated on October 20, and most states are expected to observe a bank holiday on that day. 
 
Notably, all banks, both public and private, are required by RBI regulations to stay closed on Sundays and on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. Customers are urged to schedule their cash/other withdrawals and financial transactions as there are so many back-to-back holidays.
 

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

