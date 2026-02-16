Coal India doubles solar capex to ₹961 crore, surpassing FY26 targets

Coal India Ltd (CIL) announced it has more than doubled its capital expenditure on solar projects so far this financial year, surpassing both its progressive and full-year targets as the state-run miner accelerates its clean energy diversification plans.

The company’s capex on solar initiatives rose to Rs 961 crore till January FY26, marking a 2.33-fold jump from Rs 412 crore in the same period a year ago, according to a statement by the company. The spending represents 132 per cent of the progressive target of Rs 729 crore set till January 2026. In the process, CIL also exceeded its full-year FY26 capex target for solar projects of Rs 957 crore.

The surge in expenditure reflects the company’s focus on scaling up solar power capacity addition as an alternative green energy source. “Solar power lists high on CIL’s diversification portfolio. Among the cleaner energy sources, solar will play a pivotal role in future and we are laying the groundwork to remain relevant in the country’s energy sector,” a senior executive of the company cited in the statement said. CIL has set a target of installing 3,000 MW of renewable solar capacity by FY28 as part of its plan to become a net-zero entity. As of December 2025, CIL and its subsidiaries had installed around 247 MW of renewable energy capacity. This is expected to increase to 675 MW by the end of the current fiscal.