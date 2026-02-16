Reliance Retail to pilot search-discovery platform in multi-channel push

India's Reliance Industries retail unit is piloting a search-and-discovery platform in a bid ​to more closely integrate its store and online shopping ​experiences, a top executive said on Monday.

Reliance Retail is the ‌country's largest retailer, operating 19,340 stores nationwide and selling everything from electronics and apparel to groceries to more than 349 million customers.

The company is piloting the platform at its apparel stores such as Trends and Yousta, and plans to roll it out at its retail chain Smart Bazaar later this year, said Damodar Mall, chief executive officer of Grocery Retail at Reliance Retail.

Customers can scan a QR code at stores to use the platform, which then helps them discover ‌and search for products tailored to their preferences, Mall said on the sidelines of the Retail Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

He did not disclose an investment amount or other operational details for the new platform. India's retail sector faces intensifying competition from online shopping platforms such as Amazon's India unit and Walmart-backed Flipkart, while quick commerce firms such as Swiggy's Instamart, ​Eternal's Blinkit and Zepto have been eating up market share rapidly. Reliance's online grocery delivery ‌service JioMart expanded to compete in the 10-minute delivery segment in 2025. Festive discounting, investment in hyperlocal delivery and a one-off impact from ​India's ‌new labour code trimmed core margins at the retail business to 8 per cent in ‌the third quarter from 8.6 per cent a year earlier.