Antler India plans to invest around Rs 211 crore in 50 startups in 2025

Venture capital firm Antler India is planning to invest $ 25 million, or about Rs 211 crore, in 50 startups in 2025, the company said on Wednesday.

The venture capital firm has invested in 30 startups in 2024 through its maiden $75 million fund.

"Antler plans to ramp up investments further in the next year and make 50 investments in 2025. We plan to invest $ 25 million in the 50 companies," Antler India Partner Rajiv Srivatsa told PTI.

The company's 2024 investments include a wholesale marketplace for fashion retail Bizup, aluminium-air fuel cell technology company Meine Electric, open mobility platform Namma Yatri, personal loan facilitator firm Keeper, which uses paid leaves as digital assets for salaried employees, AI-powered dashcam provider Cautio, etc.

"Our investment pace reflects both the quality of the founders we're meeting and our conviction that the next wave of global technology companies will emerge from India. We have invested in 30 companies this year, many of which were born in our Residency program, where founders had the opportunity to validate their ideas, build strong teams, and get early customer traction before raising their first check," Srivatsa said.

Antler's next Residency cohort in India is scheduled to commence in February 2025.