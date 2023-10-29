Home / Companies / News / Apple Inc looking to further localise its 'Make-in-India' iPhones

Apple Inc looking to further localise its 'Make-in-India' iPhones

For enclosures, Apple Inc has tied up with the Tatas, who have recently started exporting some of these products to China

Surajeet Das Gupta
Premium
Photo: Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2023 | 10:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Apple Inc is looking for suppliers in India for three key components — mobile display assembly, camera modules and enclosures (mechanical parts) — as part of its strategy to increase the value addition of iPhones being assembled in the country, say sources aware of the phone-maker’s strategy.

If the strategy works, the three components would collectively lead to an incremental value addition of 30-35 per cent in iPhones.

According to sources in the know, Foxconn, the world’s largest electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player and one of the biggest contract manufacturers of iPhones in the country, has evinced an interest in setting up an OLED display assembly unit for mobile devices, which will also supply to iPhones in India. However, there is no guarantee that a deal with Apple Inc will eventually fructify. 

An Apple Inc spokesperson declined to comment on any plans or negotiations in this regard. A Foxconn representative in India did not respond to queries.

Moreover, in the case of the camera module assembly, sources say, the attempt is to rope in a homegrown player to manufacture it, perhaps with the help of technology from global companies. There is also the option of bringing in South Korean, Japanese or Taiwanese companies for the purpose. Talks have been going on with three to four prospective players.

In an earlier plan, Apple had roped in the Chinese company Sunny Opotech, which is one of its global vendors, and which had announced an investment of $300 million to set up a mobile phone camera manufacturing facility at  Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. However, with geopolitical tensions between India and China, and restrictions on foreign direct investment from Chinese companies, that project has been put on the back burner, say sources.

For enclosures, Apple Inc has tied up with the Tatas, who have recently started exporting some of these products to China. However, they will need to ramp up production to be able to cater to the growing need for iPhone enclosures as volumes will be pushed up substantially in the next two-and-a-half years.

The focus on these three areas is understandable as iPhone’s contract manufacturers, Foxconn, Pegatron and the Tatas (who have just announced the acquisition of Wistron’s plant in India for $125 million), which are eligible for incentives under the production-linked incentive scheme, have committed an aggressive value addition on the phones of up to 40 per cent by the end of the scheme in 2025-26.

Based on the models, the current value addition of iPhones ranges from 12 per cent to 15 per cent. Of course, the display accounts for the major cost of an iPhone. If the plan fructifies, the value addition in iPhones through these three components could be close to 50 per cent, which is much higher than what the government has been aiming for.

Apple already has global suppliers for both displays as well as camera modules. For camera modules, reports say, their key suppliers include LG Innotek, Foxconn (which acquired Sharp of Japan) and Cowell, which is based out of Hong Kong. Apple’s major suppliers of displays include Samsung Display (for iPhones) and LG Display (iPads), amongst others. 

Foxconn has acquired display technology through its acquisition of Sharp.


Also Read

Apple pulls down iPhone 14 Pro from online store, lowers iPhone 14 prices

iPhone 15: Roundup of features expected from upcoming Apple smartphones

iPhone 15 series: Apple's upcoming phones to be made in India by Tata Group

Move to iOS: iPhone 15 is good, but I am spoilt for choice as Android users

Apple likely to use same A18-series chip across iPhone 16 models: Report

PhonePe scales up its shopping app to compete with large e-commerce firms

Save the date: India's largest luxe mall opens its doors on November 1

SECL achieves record 100 MT of coal dispatch with 17.5% growth in FY23

McLeod Russel set to focus on Uganda, India estates after Vietnam exit

Trident Realty to invest Rs 700 cr to build independent floors at Panchkula

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhone sales in IndiaTata groupFoxconn

First Published: Oct 29 2023 | 10:23 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs today

IND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a week

Raahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: Poll

Reserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore

Next Story