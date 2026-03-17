Apple overshoots iPhone production target under PLI scheme by 80%

The Cupertino-headquartered company started production slowly in the first year, managing to produce iPhones with a production value of only ₹18,900 crore. But its big push came in the last two years of the scheme, which accounted for 67 per cent of the total production value in the five-year period.
While the PLI scheme offered incentives ranging from 4-6 per cent, it was capped based on the maximum number and value of phones, which were eligible to get the incentives. However, with Apple Inc producing iPhones much beyond this cap, it has not received incentives on this additional production.
Also, unlike many of its competitors who have been eligible under the scheme, Apple Inc has focused mostly on the export market for its incentives. However, many of its competitors have received incentives substantially for selling in the domestic market — an issue which has raised questions as to why should the government subsidise domestic consumption in what is a scheme to make India a global export hub.