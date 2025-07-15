Tuesday, July 15, 2025 | 06:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / iPhone maker Apple invests $500 mn in rare earth producer MP Materials

iPhone maker Apple invests $500 mn in rare earth producer MP Materials

The investment is part of a broader push to bring the production of its coveted iPhones to the United States and boost U.S. manufacturing

apple, apple logo

Shares of Las Vegas-based MP Materials jumped 10 per cent to $52.37 in premarket trading. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Apple said on Tuesday it would invest $500 million into rare earths mine operator MP Materials, as the iPhone maker seeks to localize its mineral supply chain.
 
The investment is part of a broader push to bring the production of its coveted iPhones to the United States and boost U.S. manufacturing amid a push from the Trump administration to cut reliance on China. 
Rare earths are a group of 17 metals used to make magnets that turn power into motion. China halted rare earths exports in March following a trade spat with U.S. President Donald Trump that showed some signs of easing late last month, even as broader tensions underscored demand for non-Chinese supply. 
 
Shares of Las Vegas-based MP Materials jumped 10 per cent to $52.37 in premarket trading. 
MP last week agreed to a multibillion-dollar deal with the US Department of Defense to boost output of rare earth magnets and help loosen China's market control. 

Also Read

apple, apple logo

Apple could debut iPhone Fold in 2026: Design to cameras, what to expect

Tech Wrap July 14

Tech Wrap July 14: Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE, Reliance JioPC, iQOO Z10R

Apple iPhone 16e

Apple reportedly plans iPhone 17e launch by early 2026: What to expect

Apple Watch Ultra 2, Apple Watch, Apple Watch Ultra

Apple plans new health features, satellite connectivity for Watch Ultra 3

Foxconn

Foxconn brings iPhone 17 parts to India, trial assembly to start this month

Apple said the MP investment is part of its $500 billion commitment to the United States. 
The agreement includes plans for Apple to purchase US-made rare earth magnets from MP Materials' Texas facility. It would be the first supply deal for MP's magnets since the financial backstop agreement with Washington. 
MP already produces mined and processed rare earths and has said it expects to start commercial magnet production in Texas facility by the end of this year. 
The two companies would build another factory in Texas to produce magnets and a new recycling facility in Mountain Pass, California, near the company's existing mine. 
Last week's deal with the U.S. government includes a price floor for rare earths, designed to spur investment in domestic mines and processing plants, which has been lagging partly due to low prices set in China. 
 

More From This Section

Zydus Lifesciences, Zydus

Zydus Lifesciences gets USFDA nod for its painkiller Celecoxib capsules

PremiumSajjan Jindal, SAIC Motor, JSW Group, Mumbai

JSW Infra likely to consider QIP, FPO to dilute promoters' stake

Gail India

Gail signs 10-year deal with Vitol to import 1 million tonnes LNG from 2026

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Dixon Technologies inks deal to acquire 51% stake in Q Tech India

Laurent GardinierLaurent Gardinier

Relais & Châteaux adds Jaipur's Sarvato, eyes growth in new states

Topics : Apple iPhone Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTesla Model Y LaunchDividend Stocks TodayAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon