Applied Materials bets on India as critical hub for R&D, innovation push

Avula shared that the focus is to do R&D design products and build them here, the first prototypes and then manufacture.

When asked about a recent comment by Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw expressing disappointment over companies not setting up in-house design capabilities in India, Avula said, “I think, where I connect (with) his comments, is that though 20 per cent of chip design is done in India... but they're all captives for some US company... there’s no company with that capability built here,” he said pointing to the gap in the stages leading from design to production.