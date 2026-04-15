Applied Materials bets on India as critical hub for R&D, innovation push

Avula added that the progress we’re seeing in areas like advanced packaging, OSATs (Objective Structured Assessment of Technical Skills), and equipment engagement is encouraging, supported by sustained government focus, policy direction, and ecosystem investment. “The next phase for India is not choosing between design or manufacturing, but connecting them (Make + Invent) —building the middle that allows India to design, make, and continuously invent at scale for the country and for global markets,” he said.
Applied Materials also operates a 300-millimetre (mm) wafer lab in India —currently unique in the country — and is already building products for global markets, though at a limited scale. The US-based semiconductor equipment major has already announced a $400 million investment in an R&D centre in India, which it expects could catalyse up to $2 billion in additional investments from ecosystem partners. The company is also working with global and local suppliers to gradually build capabilities around this base.