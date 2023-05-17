Home / Companies / News / Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum are expected to be likely candidates for the JV

BS Web Team New Delhi
Rosneft planning to build greenfield refinery in India with state refiners

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:59 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Russia's oil major Rosneft has expressed interest in building a greenfield refinery in India in a joint venture (JV) with public sector refiners, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said. Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) are expected to be likely candidates for the JV. This refinery will be separate from the Gujarat refinery that Rosneft-backed Nayara Energy runs.
Separately, Indian public sector refiners are also looking for a scaled-down alternative to a $44 billion refinery on the west coast of the country which has already been delayed, it added.

The IOL, BPCL, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) have been working on a refinery on the west coast with Saudi Aramco since 2018. But the project has been delayed due to the unavailability of land and political strife in Maharashtra.
The report added that HPCL is already overleveraged due to an upcoming refinery in Rajasthan. IOL already has a purchase agreement with Rosneft and BPCL has its eyes on a land parcel in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the latter two are better positioned to partner with the Russian oil giant.

Moreover, the Centre and state refiners believe that India needs to add greenfield capacity to meet the rising demand for fuel in the country and it cannot wait for the west coast refinery to begin its operations. So, each refiner is planning to move away from the JV with Saudi Aramco and establish a greenfield refinery of its own, in partnership with foreign players.
An official quoted in the ET report added that there are chances that more foreign players approach these public sector refineries for partnership. The state refiners, however, may push to keep the majority stake in these JVs.

Also Read

Infosys, Aramco ink pact to create digitally connected employee experiences

Rajasthan farmers to get Rs 500 cr in FY24 to build greenhouses, shade nets

Indians travelling to Saudi Arabia no longer need police clearance for visa

Centre to infuse equity in 3 OMCs after they announce capex plans: Report

Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red

Q4 profit more than doubled on soaring demand, says Oberoi Realty

VIL still needs additional liquidity to survive, says Vodafone Group

Tata Sons set to earn record dividend worth nearly Rs 33,350 cr in FY23

LIC Housing Finance Q4 result: PAT up 5% to Rs 1,180 cr, dividend declared

Go First: Aircraft lessor moves Delhi HC to take back its leased plane

Topics :RosneftOil refineryIndian Oil CompanyBharat Petroleum CorporationHindustan Petroleum Corporation LtdBS Web ReportsIndian Oil Corporation Ltd

First Published: May 17 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story