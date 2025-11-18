Arattai chats get end-to-end encryption, users urged to update app

Direct chats on Arattai are now protected with end-to-end encryption, the Zoho-backed messaging platform said on Tuesday.

In a social media post, Arattai urged users to update to the latest version of the app.

"The wait is finally over! Direct chats on Arattai are now protected with end-to-end encryption," it said.

Earlier in the day, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu had said Arattai is poised for a big update with end-to-end encryption scheduled to be rolled out on Tuesday night.

Vembu said many more "cool features" on Arattai are in the works once "this big transition" is through.

"Please update the Arattai app from the Play Store/App Store, and please encourage your contacts to do so. The end-to-end encryption will be enabled Tuesday night IST," Vembu said in a post on X on Tuesday.

He explained that users will be able to exchange only end-to-end encrypted messages if both they and their contacts are using the latest version of Arattai. "If you are on the latest Arattai version and your contact is on the latest version, you will only be able to use end-to-end encrypted chat with that contact," he said. In such cases (where both sides are on the latest version), a new end-to-end chat session will be created for that contact, and the old non-end-to-end encrypted chat session will be archived. "So you cannot continue the old chat session with any contact who is in the end-to-end encrypted version of the app. The old chat screen will simply redirect you to the end-to-end chat screen," he elaborated.