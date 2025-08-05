Leadership, talent strategy to drive Tech Mahindra's global ambition: CEO

The new leadership, along with the steps being undertaken to nurture internal talents, will make Tech Mahindra not just a world-leading entity but also a world-beating organisation, a top company official has said.

Tech Mahindra has restructured its global operations following the exit of some of its employees after the succession of the CEO role to Mohit Joshi, who has been with the company since its founding and is one of the longest-serving chief executives in the IT industry, CP Gurnani.

"Our talent is the engine driving Tech Mahindra's transformation. We are doing what it takes to make TechM not just a world-leading, but a world-beating organisation, whether that means creating new roles, nurturing internal talent, or bringing in bold new leadership," Joshi told PTI in an email interview.

The company has appointed new leaders for several verticals and elevated internal senior employees between August 2023 and June 2025 to lead key divisions at the organisation in global roles. ALSO READ: Tech Mahindra to boost sales, marketing spend in key markets over 2 years "We have restructured our global operations into six focused Strategic Business Units; each aligned with our delivery priorities and designed to accelerate our multi-year growth agenda. We have carefully calibrated leadership roles to blend experience, expertise, and future focus. This balance of continuity and fresh perspective gives us the edge to deliver on our FY'27 ambitions," Joshi said.

For the financial year 2027, Tech Mahindra has set goals to achieve higher average growth than its peers and expects the current fiscal year to surpass FY'25. The company initiated the process of installing new leadership with the appointment of Atul Soneja as Chief Operating Officer in August 2023, from New Jersey-based CitiusTech. The company elevated Harshvendra Soin to President for Asia Pacific and Japan Business in January 2024, who had also served as Country Head for Canada and Head of Business HR for APAC and EMEA (Telecom and Enterprise) at Tech Mahindra. ALSO READ: Analysts split on Tech Mahindra's growth prospects, see limited upside In the leadership reshuffle, the company has appointed nine new leaders and elevated seven leaders to global roles in the last two years, with the recent hiring being the appointment of Amol Phadke as Chief Transformation Officer of Tech Mahindra in June 2025.