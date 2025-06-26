Home / Companies / News / New fraud detection system shielded 3.5 mn users in Delhi-NCR, says Airtel

Airtel
Airtel on Thursday said its advanced fraud detection system has protected over 3.5 million users in Delhi-NCR. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 1:27 PM IST
Telecom operator Airtel on Thursday said its advanced fraud detection system has protected over 3.5 million users in Delhi-NCR within 43 days of launch of the new tool.

The statement assumes significance given the rising instances of digital frauds where unsuspecting users are lured online and deceived by scamsters leveraging advanced techniques, malicious links and fake profiles.

"As part of the nationwide rollout of its AI-powered fraud detection system, Airtel has successfully safeguarded more than 3.5 million users across the state, within just 43 days of launching its advanced fraud detection system," Airtel said in a release.

The system, automatically enabled for all Airtel mobile and broadband customers, scans and filters links across SMS, WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, e-mail, and other browsers.

"It leverages real-time threat intelligence to examine over 1 billion URLs daily and blocks access to harmful sites in under 100 milliseconds," the telco informed.

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 1:27 PM IST

