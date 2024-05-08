L&T Q4 results: Net profit rises 10% to Rs 4,396 cr, revenue up 15%

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 4,396.12 crore for the quarter ending on March 31 (Q4) of financial year 2023-24 (FY24). This was a 10.3 per cent increase year-on-year (Y-o-Y) from Rs 3,986.78 crore.

The company also reported a 15 per cent increase in revenue from operations at Rs 67,078.68 crore. The conglomerate had reported Rs 58,335.15 crore in revenue during the same period last year.

The company board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 28 per equity share.

Shares of the company closed trading at Rs 3,485.2 on the BSE ahead of the company's Q4 results.