Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Companies / News / Ather Energy, Google partner to give real-time info on charging stations

Ather Energy, Google partner to give real-time info on charging stations

Collaboration will allow EV users with the Light Electric Combined Charging System - LECCS, the official Indian EV charging connector standard, on their two-wheelers to find 'Ather Grid' fast chargers

Bengaluru-headquartered electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy is all set to file its draft red herring prospectus within the second week of September to the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its maiden initial public offering (IP
As of March 30, 2024, 1,973 fast chargers are already available to the public, Ather Energy said. | Photo: Company website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 4:17 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electric two-wheeler maker Ather Energy on Wednesday said it has collaborated with Google to give real-time availability information on two-wheeler fast charging stations to EV users.

The collaboration will allow EV users with the Light Electric Combined Charging System - LECCS, the official Indian EV charging connector standard, on their two-wheelers to find 'Ather Grid' fast chargers on Google with complete live status updates of the chargers, the company said in a statement.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Chargers with LECCS will appear when searching for 'EV charger near me' or 'charging stations" on Google Maps and whenever a new charger is installed, it will also be listed on Google Maps, it added.

Ather Grid's fast-charging network for electric two-wheelers is based on the indigenously developed LECCS, which is approved for nation-wide adoption by the Bureau of Indian Standards, Ather Energy said.

The new standard was launched last year in a significant move towards building a universal standard through interoperability, thus paving the way for wider adoption of electric vehicles in the country.

As of March 30, 2024, 1,973 fast chargers are already available to the public, Ather Energy said.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Ather Energy to enter Sri Lankan market, expand global e-scooter footprint

Premium

Ather's $450 mn IPO: The next big spark in India's electric revolution

Ather Energy partners with Amara Raja for homegrown e-scooter batteries

Premium

In push to widen EV reach, Ola's Aggarwal wants incentives to go on

Govt policy support shows commitment to 100% electrification: Ather Energy

Topics :GoogleAther EnergyChargingElectric Vehicles

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story