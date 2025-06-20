Axiscades, Europe's MBDA join hands to set up defence unit Bengaluru

Homegrown Axiscades on Friday said it has signed an agreement with European missile systems major MBDA to set up a defence facility in Karnataka.

The pact has been inked through its wholly owned subsidiary Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies to set up the unit at the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) said in a statement.

"The facility will be equipped with test bench laboratories, infrastructure for missile launchers, specialized equipment, and trained technical personnel to support MBDA's advanced systems engineering requirements," it said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show 2025 in France.