Axiscades, Europe's MBDA join hands to set up defence unit Bengaluru

Homegrown Axiscades on Friday said it has signed an agreement with European missile systems major MBDA to set up a defence facility in Karnataka

Axiscades
The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show 2025 in France. (File Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 1:32 PM IST
The pact has been inked through its wholly owned subsidiary Axiscades Aerospace and Technologies to set up the unit at the Aerospace Park near Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, Axiscades Technologies (Axiscades) said in a statement. 

"The facility will be equipped with test bench laboratories, infrastructure for missile launchers, specialized equipment, and trained technical personnel to support MBDA's advanced systems engineering requirements," it said.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the ongoing Paris Air Show 2025 in France.

In May, Axiscades CEO and MD Alfonso Martinez said, "As we approach FY26, our priority is to capitalise on the opportunities in emerging sectors like manufacturing, MRO, chip-to-product and advanced defence technologies, including unmanned warfare, to bring about non-linear, product-led, scalable growth".

Bengaluru-based Axiscades is a leading end-to-end engineering and technology solutions provider, catering to sectors like aerospace, defence, heavy engineering, automotive and energy, among others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :AXISCADES Engineering TechnologiesaxiscadesaerospaceDefenceAutomotiveEnergyBengaluru

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

