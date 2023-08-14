Back to the theatre: PVR Inox made over Rs 100 cr this blockbuster weekend

PVR Inox on Monday said that it recorded the highest-ever weekend admissions in India between August 11 and 13. During the three days, the number of viewers in various PVR Inox cinemas crossed 3.36 million, helping the company earn a gross revenue of over Rs 100 crore.

It saw the highest-ever admissions and box office in a single day on August 13.

"We entertained 1.28 million guests and earned gross box office revenue of Rs 39.5 crore," the company said in a regulatory filing.





Also Read: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize "These feats were achieved on the back of solid box office performances from the stellar content released last week including Gadar 2 (Hindi), Jailer (Tamil) and OMG2 (Hindi) and continued success of content released in earlier weeks including Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani (Hindi) and Oppenheimer (English) which continued their steady performance," it said.

"This record-setting result validates that consumer enthusiasm for experiencing films in an immersive, larger than life, cinematic environment is as strong as ever," the statement further read.

PVR Inox is the largest film exhibition company in India, with 1,708 screens in 115 cities in India and Sri Lanka.

According to reports, Sunny Deol and Amisha Patel-starrer Gadar 2 has minted over Rs 100 crore in just three days of its release. According to a report by Hindustan Times (HT), the film, directed by Anil Sharma, earned Rs 40.1 crore on day one and Rs 43.08 crore on day two.

After the recent success of "Barbenheimer" and Mission Impossible 7, Bollywood has an interesting pipeline with movies like Jawan, and Dream Girl-2 lined up for release in the next two months. Even the regional pipeline is healthy, with movies like Bhola Shankar and Salaar gearing up for release in the current quarter.

On Monday, the shares of PVR Inox were trading 4.2 per cent in the green at Rs 1,705.55 on BSE.