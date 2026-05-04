Bahwan CyberTek launches CloudXcel to introduce AI-driven cloud engineering

Bahwan CyberTek (BCT), a global digital transformation and artificial intelligence (AI)-driven technology solutions company, has announced the launch of CloudXcel, its unified platform designed to accelerate Cloud adoption while ensuring governance, cost optimisation, and architectural excellence at scale.

CloudXcel brings together Cloud automation, governance, FinOps intelligence, and architecture validation into a single AI-powered portal.

By combining Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC), automation, continuous compliance checks, and AI-driven Cloud optimisation insights, the platform enables enterprises to modernise Cloud environments faster while maintaining operational control and resilience.

As companies scale their cloud infrastructure, many struggle with fragmented tooling, limited cost visibility, and manual processes that slow down deployment and increase operational risk. CloudXcel addresses these challenges by automating the translation of Cloud architecture into deployable infrastructure code, continuously analysing infrastructure configurations, and identifying opportunities to optimise performance, cost, and security.

“Cloud adoption has reached an inflection point where enterprises must move beyond simple migration toward intelligent Cloud operations,” said Vish Srinivasan, chief executive officer (CEO) – Global Services Business. “With CloudXcel, we are embedding automation, AI-driven intelligence, and best-practice governance directly into the Cloud lifecycle. This allows organisations to deploy faster, operate more efficiently, and continuously optimise their infrastructure while maintaining the highest standards of security and compliance.” CloudXcel enables organisations to automate the generation of Infrastructure-as-Code from architecture designs, monitor Cloud usage patterns, detect cost inefficiencies, and validate infrastructure against established security and architectural standards. The platform integrates Cloud usage data, infrastructure configurations, and deployment scripts to provide actionable insights that help engineering teams maintain efficient and resilient Cloud environments.